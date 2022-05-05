Sheriff's Department offers women's self defense program

TUCSON (KVOA) - Girls and women in Pima County are invited to take a self-defense course.
The "Rape Aggression Defense" (RAD) course is designed to "empower women ages 12 and older against sexual assaults and attacks."
R.A.D. is offered free to Pima County residents.
The course will be offered in two parts on May 21 and 28. Participants must attend both classes.
To sign up contact the Community Resources Unit at (520) 351-4615 or visit Rape Aggression Defense Classes :: Pima County Sheriff's Department (pimasheriff.org).