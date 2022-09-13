Sheriff's Department offers car seat safety courses

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department will host child car seat safety courses.
The program was created to promote child passenger safety.
The following upcoming classes will be held at 1759 E. Benson Highway:
- Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will provide you with the most appropriate car seat for your child and will assist you with installing the seat after the class. Registration is required, and class availability is limited. Only one car seat per family will be given.
For more information, visit Child Safety Seat Inspections :: Pima County Sheriff's Department (pimasheriff.org)
