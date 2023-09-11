Sheriff Nanos delays victim's plea for internal investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) — Outrage and accusations are swirling over claims of a delay in the investigation into an alleged sexual assault by a former Pima County Sheriff Sergeant against a female deputy.

The Pima County Deputy's Organizations claims Sheriff Chris Nanos has not responded to a plea from one of his own for an internal investigation.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Sergeant arrested on sexual assault charges TUCSON - (KVOA) Pima County Sergeant Ricky Garcia is on the other end of the law, Wednesday night.

The alleged sexual assault happened in December 2022.

Ricky Garcia, who is accused of assaulting the deputy, no longer works for the department.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Sheriff Nanos:

"They don't know what they're talking about. I'm disgusted this organization would take a victim of a very serious crime and exploit her for their own political gain. This case will play out in the courts. I'm confident justice will be served."