Serious-injury crash prompts delays at central Tucson intersection

Police Lights
TUCSON (KVOA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid an intersection in central Tucson Wednesday morning due to a crash.

Police say the crash happened on E. 29th Street and S. Swan Road.

Serious injuries have been reported in connection to the multi-vehicle crash.

While no further details have been released, motorists should expect delays for the next several hours, police say.

