Serious-injury crash prompts delays at central Tucson intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid an intersection in central Tucson Wednesday morning due to a crash.
Police say the crash happened on E. 29th Street and S. Swan Road.
Serious injuries have been reported in connection to the multi-vehicle crash.
While no further details have been released, motorists should expect delays for the next several hours, police say.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Officers from @OpsMidtown are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. 29th St. & S. Swan Rd. as officers are investigating a serious-injury, multi-vehicle collision. Expect delays for next several hours.Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TodKLZE3Tm— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 13, 2022