Serial Tucson bank robber pleads guilty

  Updated
  • 0
gavel

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man pleaded guilty last week to one count of bank robbery and two counts of armed bank robbery.

53-year-old James Valentine Siehien sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

Siehien admitted that on Oct. 21, 2021, he robbed around $4,000 from a Chase Bank located in Tucson. He also admitted that five days later, he robbed around $2,700 from a PNC Bank in Tucson with what later was determined to be a fake explosive device. On Nov. 5, 2021, he admitted that he robbed around $2,200 from a First Convenience Bank in Tucson, while possessing an axe.

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

