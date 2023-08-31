TUCSON (KVOA) — September is AFib Awareness Month.
Each year, approximately 800,000 people have a stroke and it's a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the United States.
Sometimes people have no symptoms and their condition is only detectable with physical examination.
Symptoms include:
- General fatigue
- A rapid and irregular heartbeat
- Fluttering or “thumping” in the chest
- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath and anxiety
- Weakness
- Faintness or confusion
- Fatigue when exercising
- Sweating
- Chest pain or pressure
People who have one or more of the following conditions are typically at higher risk:
- Advanced age
- High blood pressure
- Underlying heart disease
- Drinking alcohol
- Family history
- Sleep apnea
- Athletes
- Other chronic conditions: People with hyperthyroidism, diabetes, asthma and other chronic medical problems also are at risk.
