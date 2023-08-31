 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

September is AFib awareness month

  • Updated
  • 0
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — September is AFib Awareness Month.

Each year, approximately 800,000 people have a stroke and it's a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the United States.

Sometimes people have no symptoms and their condition is only detectable with physical examination.

Symptoms include:

  • General fatigue
  • A rapid and irregular heartbeat
  • Fluttering or “thumping” in the chest
  • Dizziness
  • Shortness of breath and anxiety
  • Weakness
  • Faintness or confusion
  • Fatigue when exercising
  • Sweating
  • Chest pain or pressure

People who have one or more of the following conditions are typically at higher risk:

  • Advanced age
  • High blood pressure
  • Underlying heart disease
  • Drinking alcohol
  • Family history
  • Sleep apnea
  • Athletes
  • Other chronic conditions: People with hyperthyroidism, diabetes, asthma and other chronic medical problems also are at risk.

For more information, visit their website here.

