Senator Sinema meets with Mexican President, urges border security cooperation

TUCSON (KVOA) — A group of United States Senators and Representatives met with Mexico's president over the weekend to talk about better ways to keep both Americans and Mexicans safe.
They spoke about rising concerns of border security, the flow of fentanyl into the country, and the recent killings of two Americans.
The delegation included Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema urged stronger border security and cooperation with Mexico saying safety and trade and fair immigration all go together to benefit both countries.
"Strong border security, healthy cross-border trade, and a fair immigration system all go together. Through cooperation with our Mexican counterparts and needed action by our federal government, we can – and must – achieve all three to keep Arizona families safe, promote a healthy economy, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.
Sinema also highlighted the special relationship Mexico has with the state of Arizona, with nearly 20 billion dollars in bilateral trade in 2022 alone.