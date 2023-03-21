Secretary of DHS recognizes 20th anniversary of agency

TUCSON (KVOA) - After visiting Davis-Monthan Air Force base Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Nogales to discuss issues his agency is facing there.
But the DHS secretary's stop at Davis-Monthan earlier today had another purpose. It was to recognize a major milestone... The 20th anniversary of the DHS.
Mayorkas said when DHS was formed it was the first major reorganization of a federal agency since World War II. Department of Homeland Security was created as a result of 9/11.
"Our department was born of that urgent moment," he said.
President George W. Bush asked congress to form the agency in response to the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.
"The tragedy of 9/11 forced us to realize our country was not prepared to address the threat of foreign terrorism. We resolved then to ever again to take our security for granted," he added. "Less than two years after 9/11 22 agencies and 108,000 public servants came together with a mission to safeguard the American people and our way of life."
So Congress created the Homeland Security Act of 2002.
Today Secretary Mayorkas praised current and past employees including the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
"We have lost and members of our community who have died of cancers they developed after recovering evidence at the site of the world trade center. Of gunshots from drug traffickers while protecting our federal buildings," he said.
Secretary Mayorkas said DHS is a stronger agency today and is proud of what the agency has accomplished.