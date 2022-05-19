 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive with him

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a missing hiker was found dead, his dog alive and lying next to him, in rugged forest in north-central Arizona five days after reporting he was lost.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said searchers found the body of Donald Hayes on Wednesday after six days of looking for the 74-year-old Prescott Valley man.

The office said Hayes called his wife on May 13 to report he was lost, triggering six days of air and ground searching, but decided to to try to find his way out, causing him to go further into the forest.

No cause of death was stated.