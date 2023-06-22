Santa Cruz residents protest plans for rezoning much of Rio Rico along I19

TUCSON (KVOA) — Things got heated at a Santa Cruz County planning and zoning meeting on Thursday.
Hundreds of Santa Cruz County residents showed up to the meeting.
Most of them denouncing plans for rezoning much of Rio Rico along I19 to encourage development.
The planning commision was hearing a proposal for the I19 corridor through Rio Rico.
A plan to spur economic development, and rezone about 3,500 acres for mixed uses including commercial and industrial.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve the plans presented to them, but are stalling on rezoning after plenty of resident outrage.
Things started with a delay because too many people showed up to the meeting.
Most of the folks at the meeting were Rio Rico residents who fear this would etry the piece and quiet and beautiful nature that drew them to live there.
The fire marshal had to take many people to another room to watch via Zoom.
The majority of people at this meeting say they don't want it, such as Ed Perl.
"We moved here for the peace and quiet and open spaces," he said.
43-year-old Rio Rico resident Devin Randolph fears what these changes would mean for the environment along the Santa Cruz River.
Devin Randolph is against rezoning saying, "They want to change it into an industrial corridor. We don't want to be Sahuarita. We like the character of our community as it is."
Pedro Oeste supports rezoning and feels like it's time for the community to grow.
"I feel whole Santa Cruz County needs to grow. There is very few job opportunities for local people."
Even though the commision voted to approve what's planned for the area, they stalled on rezoning. Tabling it for 60 days for more community input.
Many people felt there was little effort to let people know about the scope of these plans.