San Xavier Mission School suspends operations due to lack of enrollment, staff

TUCSON (KVOA) — San Xavier Mission School is suspending operations due to a "significant decrease in enrollment" and staffing issues, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson.
"We are working with parents and guardians to help place the 45 children in another school, especially if they wish to transfer to a Catholic school," the Diocese said in a news release.
Operations were suspended effective Aug. 12.
While no further details were releases, the Diocese said "the fiscal forecast supports a temporary suspension of operations with the goal of renovating, reorganizing, and reopening in the future."