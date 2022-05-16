San Rafael Fire near Patagonia is now 100 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wildfire that sparked near Patagonia on May 7 is now 100 percent contained, officials said Sunday.

The San Rafael Fire burned 11,620 acres 22 miles southeast of Patagonia.

Arizona Trail at Parker Lake to Harshaw Road remains closed until Monday afternoon.

More than 200 personnel worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more information, visit San Rafael Fire Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov)