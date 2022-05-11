San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona is now 17 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - Containment on the wildfire burning near Patagonia increased to 17 percent, officials said Wednesday.

The San Rafael Fire sparked Saturday 22 miles southeast of Patagonia. It has burned 11, 620 acres.

Although milder weather allowed firefighters to increase containment Tuesday, the fire remains active.

One more windy day... High fire danger today with gusts around 40 mph to the east of Tucson! A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM tonight for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. The Catalinas, Rincons, Huachuca, Whetstone, Patagonia and Santa Rita Mountains are included as well.

The crew's goals for Wednesday include working to increase containment line and patrolling the fire to ensure line stability as afternoon winds increase.

Evacuation/Road closures

The SET notification remains in place for residents in the Canelo South-area. All other residents returned to READY status on Tuesday.

Forest Road 799 remains closed.

#SanRafaelFire Update for Wed. 5/11: Yesterday's #azwx allowed crews to increase containment & prevent any add'l growth. Some resources reassigned & staged to provide IA should any new starts occur in area over the coming days. 11,620 acres & 17% contained. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/SqPGkFJvR4 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 11, 2022

Currently, more than 200 personnel are working to contain the San Rafael Fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more information, visit San Rafael Fire Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov).