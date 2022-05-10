San Rafael Fire burns more than 11,600 acres in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews continue working to contain the wildfire burning 22 miles southeast of Patagonia.

The Arizona State Forestry said Tuesday the San Rafael Fire has burned 11,611 acres and is 12 percent contained.

Officials say smoke may be visible to nearby communities as the fire remains active on the northern and southwestern sides.

About 200 personnel are working the fire.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, all GO and SET evacuations orders have been lifted Tuesday morning. Residents have been placed on READY, with the exception of the Canelo South-area, which remains in SET.

Fire officials say residents in the area should put together a "go bag," which consists of important documents, prescriptions, photos, money, snacks and water.

Forest Road 799 remains closed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.