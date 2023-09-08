San Diego Humane Society President growing more concerned about whereabouts of missing animals

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson have new details on the questions mounting against the Humane Society of Southern Arizona after it accepted a shipment of 318 small animals last month.
A growing number of animal advocates, and now its main partner in the effort, are questioning what happened to hundreds of pets.
On Friday, the president of the San Diego Humane Society says he is concerned with how it's been to get proof from the leadership at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona about where exactly these small pets ended up.
“We will not end this until we know where those animals are and we will use any means possible," Dr. Gary Weitzman, San Diego Humane Society President said.
Dr. Weitzman says he's growing more concerned day by day as they remain without sufficient proof of where around 250 of 318 small pets they transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona last month are.
"Nobody wants answers more than we do, these were our babies," Dr. Weitzman said.
Steve Farley the CEO of HSSA says the 250 pets, mostly rabbits, hamsters and Guinea pigs were all rehomed by a small family run rescue in Phoenix within only a couple weeks. Weitzman has doubts.
“How on Earth could one single rescue do that when we’re not able to do that with one of the largest rescues in the nation right here in San Diego," said Dr. Weitzman.
For him, proof would be simple a phone call with this secret rescue. But Farley told News 4 Tucson Wednesday that’s not going to happen.
“They’re so worried and upset right now, they are not wanting to talk to anybody anymore, they don’t want to give anymore information they feel under attack."
"Even by SDHS?"
"Even San Diego Humane Society.”
“That doesn’t make any sense there’s nothing to be afraid of," said Dr. Weitzman.
Weitzman even requested to reclaim all the remaining animals.
In an email Friday, Farley says he received no such request, but Weitzman provided an email proving it.
“Nothing makes a lot of sense. We need to figure out where these animals are.”