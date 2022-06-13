Salvation Army starts heat relief program to help homeless community

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Salvation Army has started its Operation Chill Out to help the homeless community.
The program runs until Aug. 31 on the days the official Tucson temperature is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher.
On those days, bottled water, sunscreen, hats, umbrellas, and other heat relief items will be offered at Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Ave, Armory Park at 222 S Fifth Avenue, and The Salvation Army Hospitality House.
The Salvation Army is also asking for donations.
Drop-off of water and supplies, will be at The Salvation Army and Naughton’s plumbing at:
Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.
Naughton’s Plumbing at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM.
Items Needed for Donations:
· Bottled Water
· Personal Hygiene items
· Sunblock Lotions
· Summer Clothes
· Sunglasses – new and used
· Hats
· Flip Flops
· Umbrellas
· Lip balm