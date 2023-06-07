Salvation Army in Urgent Need of Donations for Summer Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- Summer's in Arizona can be brutal, especially if you have no place to live with AC.
Although temperatures have stayed in the 90s the last several weeks, The Salvation Army Tucson is preparing for the triple digits to hit by bringing relief to the homeless community with their "Operation Chill Out Program."
The Salvation Army is in urgent need of donations to help keep people cool and safe this summer. Some of the items they're looking for vary from cases of bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, personal hygiene products, and any summer clothing.
You can drop those items off at The Salvation Army located on 1002 North Main Avenue any day from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Once temps climb to 102 degrees, "Operation Chill Out' will be in full speed and volunteers will give those donations to the homeless population at Santa Rita Park and The Salvation Army Hospitality House.
"It's really hot and a lot of folks don't have a place to go to," Captain Kristy Church with The Salvation Army said. "This is a really good opportunity for them to come and hang out with us and do some stuff like watch tv, and have a meal."
You can also donate cases of bottled water at select Albertson's and Safeway stores or make a monetary donation here.