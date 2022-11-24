Salvation Army expects to feed 1,000 people

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army and its volunteers are celebrating by serving up the traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings.
For 35 years the organization has been feeding those who are less fortunate.
This year they are expecting 1,000 people.
This is the first year there was dine-in service. The last two years due to the pandemic it was drive through or pick up.
Christopher Kim with the Salvation Army said donations were slow at the beginning then they put out a press release and the community came through with a lot of support.
The tables were set with place mats designed by children from a nearby school, the centerpieces donated by Mayfield Florist, and there was also entertainment.
People who attended were truly thankful.
Stephen Harper, "It's great. We rely on it pretty much. We're on a fixed income. We wouldn't have Thanksgiving if it wasn't for this."
Richie Necessary added, "It's a great community thing to do, we live in the community. It's a great help to us too."
One couple said they have a lot to be thankful for, today is their 26th wedding anniversary.
John Trzesnlowski commented, "We've been in a homeless situation since the beginning of the month.
"We're trying to get back on our feet this is one way of. I'm just grateful for everything."
This is truly a community event and its the 200 volunteers who make it possible along with the community's support.