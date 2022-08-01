Salpointe community relieved arrest was made in arson case

TUCSON (KVOA) — We're learning new details about an arson fire at Salpointe Catholic High School.

Twenty-six-year-old Forrest Harris was arrested over the weekend by Tucson police.

Officials said he had no affiliation with the school.

It was a blood trail from a broken window that helped detectives lead to his arrest.

Harris has been charged with arson, burglary, and criminal damage.

Salpointe High School was to open on Aug. 8, now that date has changed to Aug. 15 for freshman, everyone else shows up the following day.

School officials on Monday sent out an email to parents giving details about the arrest and the first day of school.

They do know the suspect had no affiliation with the school.

Theresa Sperduto is the Chair of English Department, where the majority of the damage occurred.

"We lost things that were irreplaceable," said Sperduto. "Student work, I had some heirlooms from my dad in that room so those kinds of things make you sad. It makes you wonder why? Why?"

Sperduto taught in the same classroom for 15 years.

Her classroom was one of six that were severely damaged in the July 17 fire that began in the attic space above the school's English wing.

The fire claimed one special on-going senior project where the students wrote on bricks like poems, sayings, or quotes. All that is lost.

What wasn't lost, the students' love and appreciation for the school, the staff, and the teachers.

Sperduto said the students called, texted, and emailed the teachers trying to help and console the teachers. She said it was very helpful.

What's been challenging for the Salpointe community is to understand why anyone would break into a school. and cause such damage to an institution that's making a difference in the lives of young people commented Kay Sullivan, president of Salpointe Catholic High School.

"I just can't grasp why enact such horror, such tragedy with no purpose."

Yet, the Salpointe community is convinced something positive will come from this.

"My father always said, you don't have a problem, you have a situation," said Sperduto. "This is our situation and we will handle it."

"We are a resilient community we are very strong and we will come back from this," Sullivan said.

Suspect arrested in connection to Salpointe Catholic High School fire TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an arson-caused fire …

The suspect 26-year-old Forrest Harris remains in the Pima County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

His next court appearance is Aug. 10.