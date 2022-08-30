Saint Mary’s Hospital to host blood drive, hiring event Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Carondelet Health Network is encouraging local residents to participate in a blood drive on Tuesday.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital. It will be held in the Heritage Room on floor 6.
All blood and platelets donated in Tucson will stay in Southern Arizona. The donations will help patients survive surgery, illnesses, and serious injuries.
You can schedule an appointment on the American Red Cross website by entering the following sponsor code: stmaryshospital.
Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those who have registered online prior to the event.
The Carondelet Health Network will also be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday for Saint Mary’s Hospital. Those seeking job opportunities in the field of cardiology are invited to participate.
The hospital aims to fill several positions within the hospital’s growing cardiovascular department. They are searching for qualified candidates to help with clinical support.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Hospital. It will be held in the Centurion Room. There will also be refreshments served.
Walk-ins are welcome, but registering in advance is preferred. Those who are interested can register here.
For more information, please visit this link.