Sahuarita moving to four-day work week for town employees

TUCSON (KVOA) — The town of Sahuarita is joining a growing number of cities and businesses by moving to a four-day work week for town employees.
Sahuarita is hoping the move will help improve recruitment and retainment by giving employees and better work-life balance.
The town says recent four-day work week pilot programs across the United States show increased moral and productivity despite fewer hours on the job.
Most Sahuarita employees will shift to a Monday through thursday ten hour day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The town says this will expand service hours to the public while providing greater flexibility for employees.
Existing services like public safety, and parks and rec will continue to be available through evenings and weekends, while building inspections will be available Monday through Friday.
The change will go into effect on August 28.