Sahuarita moving to four-day work week for city workers starting in August

TUCSON (KVOA) — Working four days out of the week sounds pretty nice.
Starting on August 28th, city workers in Sahuarita will work four days and ten hours per shift out of the week. This new change is a part of a one-year-long pilot program.
On the flip side, a shorter work week also means fewer hours of operation. Some people I spoke with today are wondering how they will be able to pay bills or file documents if Town Hall is closed on Friday.
Sahuarita Town Manager Shane Dille explains, "You can pay bills, submit for a permit, and secure a business license and more. There is a lot of information available on the town's website."
One resident tells News 4 Tucson he doesn't mind paying bills online if he can't make it to Town Hall on Friday.
Resident Christopher Amick said, "I think it's great. I mean, we're living in 2023. We should be taking advantage of those services anyway, but it's also good that they will be offering the services online if we can't get something completed in person. I think it's a great balance."
Now, this change is happening after the Town of Sahuarita surveyed its employees, finding that most just want a shorter work week.
"It gives families more flexibility. People that need services through the city can plan ahead if they know that the office is going to be closed on Friday," said resident Kathleen Bibby.
The 4-10 work schedule from Monday through Thursday does not apply to emergency response services, along with water waste management and recreation center workers.
Officials say that statistically, Fridays are one of the slowest days of the week. And not to mention, people will have more time from Monday through Thursday to utilize Town Hall services as the hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.