Sahuarita mayor and town council votes in favor of rezoning part of town

SAHUARITA (KVOA) — On Monday night, the Sahuarita mayor and town council voted in favor of rezoning part of the town to clear way for a new apartment complex and potential shopping center.
The council voted six to one to rezone the northeast corner of La Cañada Drive and Duval Mine Road for business development.
The vacant lot will introduce new housing options in the area that would add up to 13 multi-family buildings expected to be three-stories high based on two concepts provided by the developer.
Many residents expressed concern that the new buildings will increase traffic in the area and add extra strain on the town's water availability and negatively impact the nearby RV resort.
There are several conditions that must be met with approval of the rezoning. That includes keeping the site design as close to plans presented at public hearings, limiting portions of the building to two stories only, and requiring the developer to contribute any traffic improvement that might be needed on Duval Mine Road after the construction.