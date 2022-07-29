 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours
before gradually tapering off overnight.  Due to high levels
of moisture in the atmosphere there remains an elevated
threat of any strong or slower moving storm producing flood
producing rains.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sahuarita man arrested for sexual conduct with minor

John James Baker

 Sahuarita Police Department

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sahuarita man was arrested Thursday for sexual conduct with a minor, police said.

Sahuarita Police Department said 31-year-old John James Baker was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his residence near the 80 block of Camino Rancho Quinto.

Baker was booked into the Pima County Jail on four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of sexual abuse, surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming and recording, and giving liquor to an underage person.

While the case remains under investigation, police are asking the public for information. Call 911 or the SPD at 344-7000 during business hours. You may also contact them via the Tip Line at 520-445-7847.