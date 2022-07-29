Sahuarita man arrested for sexual conduct with minor

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sahuarita man was arrested Thursday for sexual conduct with a minor, police said.
Sahuarita Police Department said 31-year-old John James Baker was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his residence near the 80 block of Camino Rancho Quinto.
Baker was booked into the Pima County Jail on four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of sexual abuse, surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming and recording, and giving liquor to an underage person.
While the case remains under investigation, police are asking the public for information. Call 911 or the SPD at 344-7000 during business hours. You may also contact them via the Tip Line at 520-445-7847.