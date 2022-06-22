Sahuarita brothers make it another round on America's Got Talent

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A talented pair of Arizona superstars will move onto the next round of America's Got Talent with their outstanding impressions and music.
Nate and Gabriel Brown, two military vets settled down to southern Arizona after moving around the country, where they discovered their unique abilities.
Gabriel Brown specializes in voice impressions and can impersonate multiple celebrity voices.
Nate Brown, a musician with talented abilities, uses his music to accompany his brothers' impressions.
The brothers combined their abilities to create a AGT worthy act.
"We're also autistic... so socializing is kind of difficult, and this is kind of terrifying," Gabriel said.
"Who doesn't experience bullying in some sense growing up. So, everyone has their own defense mechanisms," said Nate. "And I think the big thing with AGT was it was kind of like a cool platform for us to kind of a way to help people who don't really feel like they fit in."
You can follow the Brown Brothers right here on News 4 Tucson. America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. MST.