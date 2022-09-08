Saguaro National Park Visitor Center scheduled to close intermittently next week

TUCSON (KVOA) — East and West side visitor centers at Saguaro National Park will be closed the week of Sept. 12 for maintenance issues.
The two visitor centers in the Rincon Mountain District - 3693 S Old Spanish Trail, and at Tucson Mountain District - 2700 N Kinney Road, will have temporary closures next week.
The Rincon location will be closed Monday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 14, with limited operations the following Thursday, Sept. 15.
The Tucson Mountain Center will be closed Tuesday Sept. 13, and Wednesday Sept. 14.
Both visitor centers will continue to provide park maps, hiking guides, and other information that is typically located on the patio outside the visitor center.
The national park as well as the Western National Park Association stores will remain open to the public but ranger-led programs will be temporarily suspended until the park resumes regular hours on Friday, Sept. 16.