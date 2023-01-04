Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after being attacked by bobcat

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Saddlebrooke man is being treated for rabies after being attacked by a bobcat while sitting on his porch Wednesday, wildlife officials say.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson, the incident happened at about 8:23 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of E. Flower Ridge Drive.
They say the man suffered cuts in the right leg and his left arm.
AZGFD says "rabies is most common in skunks, bats and foxes. However, there have been a handful of known cases here in bobcats, probably infected by contact with one or more of the common carriers."
They say the "apparently unprovoked nature of the attack" makes them suspect rabies.
While the bobcat will likely not survive long, as extreme aggression is typical in the later stages, AZGFD says.
Wildlife officials say the bobcat is at large. Anyone with information is asked to call 623-236-7201.
