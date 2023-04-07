Sabino Canyon: a destination for the holiday weekend

TUCSON - The weather is perfect to get outdoors this holiday weekend. Look no further, Sabino Canyon is just the place for you and it's right in your backyard. Lace up and enjoy the countless trails, jump in the water to cool down and let nature's beauty take you on a journey.
Starr Farrell, the public affairs officer for the Coronado National Forest says, it's going to be busy this year, but just pack some snacks and it will be worth it.
“Expect there to be lines, expect it to take a little bit. Bring that extra piece of patience and we do have an overflow parking lot.”
Anita Brown is visiting Tucson and says it's the perfect time of the year to visit, the views and terrain are magical. “It’s magical. When it’s all in bloom like this, this is special, this is like the best time of the year in my opinion.”
Sabino Canyon is one of southern Arizona's natural areas to spend your weekend outdoors.
Located at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains: 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85750.
For information and tickets: fs.usda.gov