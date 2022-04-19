Ryan Reavis, man who supplied drugs to Mac Miller, sentenced to over 10 years in prison

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151. * TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today. * WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&