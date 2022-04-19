 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Ryan Reavis, man who supplied drugs to Mac Miller, sentenced to over 10 years in prison

  • 0
Mac Miller

American Rapper - Mac Miller. 1992 - 2018, Photo Date: 6/24/2017

 ZUMA Press

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced Monday to over ten years in prison for supplying fentanyl-laced pills to rapper Mac Miller resulting in his fatal overdose four years ago at his Studio City home.

Ryan Reavis, formerly of West Los Angeles, pleaded guilty last year to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to 131 months behind bars.

On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City.

Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner's office.

Prosecutors allege that Reavis, Stephen Walter, 48, of Westwood and Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, distributed narcotics to Miller two days before the performer overdosed.

The indictment alleges that Pettit ordered the fentanyl-laced pills from Walter, and Reavis delivered the narcotics to Pettit, who sold the drugs to Miller.

Pettit also pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles federal court.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

