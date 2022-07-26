Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1244 PM MST, a dust channel was 9 miles southwest of Picacho, or
21 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226.
Route 79 between mile markers 113 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner, American WNBA player, arriving at her trial in Russia on July 7, 2022. 

 Valery Stepchenkov/TASS

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use.

Griner acknowledged in court earlier this month that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing.

"We are not arguing that Brittney took it here as a medicine. We are still saying that she involuntarily brought it here because she was in a rush," defense attorney Alexander Boykov said after the hearing.

Another member of Griner's defense team previously submitted a U.S. doctor's letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain. During Tuesday's court session, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis.

"The Russian public has to know, and the Russian court in the first place has to know, that it was not used for recreational purposes in the United States. It was prescribed by a doctor," lawyer Boykov said.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said last week that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the U.S. had no bearing on what happens in Russia.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, pleaded guilty to drug possession charges at the second hearing of her trial, which started July 1. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.. The medical testimony and Griner's admission that she had the canisters were aimed at earning her a mild sentence.

"We have a lot of mitigating factors. So we do hope that the court will take it into consideration. And the courts in Russia, in fact, have very broad discretion with regard to the sentence," said Maria Blagovolina, another of Griner's lawyers.

Five court sessions have taken place so far, some lasting only about an hour. After Tuesday's session of about 90 minutes, the case was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner's detention until Dec. 20.

The slow-moving trial and Griner's five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be "wrongfully detained," a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.

Elizabeth Rood, the U.S. Embassy's charge d'affaires, attended Tuesday's court session. Griner "confirms that she is doing OK and as well as can be expected under these circumstances," Rood told reporters.

ABC's "Good Morning America" aired a producer's brief interview with Griner in which she wished her wife, Cherelle, "good luck on the bar exam."

When asked whether she had any complaints, Griner replied: "No, no complaints. Just waiting patiently." She displayed photos of her wife, friends and teammates.

Griner was arrested in February amid high U.S.-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said "she's being held as a political prisoner, obviously."

The Russian Foreign Ministry last week lashed out at the U.S. contention that Griner was being wrongfully detained and said Russian laws should be respected.

"If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"If drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path," she added.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.

U.S. officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade. Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner.

Previous trial sessions have included character-witness testimony from the director and captain of the Russian team that Griner played for in the off-season, and written testimony such as the American doctor's letter saying he had authorized her to use cannabis for pain treatment.