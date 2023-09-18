Rose Canyon Lake closed while rangers continue to fight Bolt Wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Santa Catalina Ranger district continues fighting the The Bolt Wildfire burning near the Rincon Mountains.
As of 9:50am this morning, September 19th, the Coronado National Forest has reported that the Bolt Wildfire is at 420 acres with 23% containment.
The fire was first reported on September 14th, starting at 75 acres.
CNF said that some progres has been made overnight to the northeast and resources are continuing to work the lines today.
Rose Canyon Lake, along with the surrounding 50 feet from the bank, is closed from 9am to 7pm for efforts in fighting the fire.
No structures are currently at risk and no evacuations are in place.
