 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Road to Mt. Lemmon now open with restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt.-Lemmon-Community-Center

Mt. Lemmon Community Center

 By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, but there are some restrictions.

You must have all wheel-drive, four-wheel drive or chains on your tires.

Motorists are asked to watch for ice.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on Pima County's road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

Frigid Wednesday & Thursday Morning!

Frigid Wednesday & Thursday Morning!

Our first significant winter storm has rolled through bringing several inches of high elevation snow and even light snow to lower elevations like Bisbee, Oracle and Saddlebrooke! Roadways will still be slick and slushy in spots this morning so give yourself extra time.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you