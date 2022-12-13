Road to Mt. Lemmon now open with restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, but there are some restrictions.
You must have all wheel-drive, four-wheel drive or chains on your tires.
Motorists are asked to watch for ice.
The road to Mt Lemmon is OPEN with restrictions! You must have all wheel drive, four-wheel drive or chains on your tires thanks to icy spots. Take it easy if you're heading up there! @KVOA #azwx #arizonasnow #summerhaven pic.twitter.com/P1YIndv41l— Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) December 13, 2022
Road conditions and the most current information can be found on Pima County's road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.
Our first significant winter storm has rolled through bringing several inches of high elevation snow and even light snow to lower elevations like Bisbee, Oracle and Saddlebrooke! Roadways will still be slick and slushy in spots this morning so give yourself extra time.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE