Road to Mt. Lemmon now open with restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, but there are some restrictions.

You must have all wheel-drive, four-wheel drive or chains on your tires.

Motorists are asked to watch for ice.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on Pima County's road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.