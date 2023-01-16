Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions Monday morning.
According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, Summerhaven has picked up 10” of snow and there is more on the way.
Summerhaven has picked up 10" of snow so far with more on the way! The road to Mt Lemmon remains closed at this time. @KVOA #azwx #winterstorm https://t.co/TUuq7ERybu pic.twitter.com/b2VR9eIo5h— Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) January 16, 2023
The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE