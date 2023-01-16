 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Prolonged rainfall continued to produce elevated flows in area
creeks and small streams, especially in Sabino Creek. Expect
elevated flows to cause flooding through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall tonight could cause more flooding problems.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by prolonged rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1114 AM MST, Flooding is ongoing in Sabino Creek in the
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Other washes and creeks were
likely experiencing elevated flows and possible flooding
concerns.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions Monday morning.

According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, Summerhaven has picked up 10” of snow and there is more on the way.

The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you