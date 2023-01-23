Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions Monday morning.
In a Monday update, Pima County Sheriff's Department said the road is now open to residents and employees.
According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, a system will be passing through Arizona Monday, bringing frigid cold temperatures and a chance for flurries down to valley floors.
The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.
