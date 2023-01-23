 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Lemmon

File photo - Mt. Lemmon on Dec. 13, 2022.

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions Monday morning.

In a Monday update, Pima County Sheriff's Department said the road is now open to residents and employees.

According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, a system will be passing through Arizona Monday, bringing frigid cold temperatures and a chance for flurries down to valley floors. 

STAY WEATHER ALERT

The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you