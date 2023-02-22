Road closures for Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is back!
On Thursday, the following streets will close to motorists.
- Sixth Avenue from Irvington Road to Ajo Way will close at 7 a.m.
- Irvington Road from Sixth Avenue to Park Avenue will close at 7 a.m.
- Ajo Way from Sixth Avenue to Park Avenue will close at 8 a.m.
- Park Avenue from Ajo Way to Irvington Road will close at 8:30 a.m.
Westbound Ajo Way will remain open until 8 a.m. to accommodate VA Hospital staff, patients and visitors. All streets are scheduled to reopen once the parade concludes, at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Ajo Way, a half-mile west of Park Avenue, traveling east, then travels south on Park Avenue to Irvington Road, west on Irvington Road and ends at the Rodeo Grounds on Sixth Avenue. For more information about the Rodeo Parade, visit tucsonrodeoparade.com.