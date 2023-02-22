 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Winds have eased this afternoon however local areas of
westerly winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will
continue the rest of the afternoon.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Road closures for Tucson Rodeo

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is back!

On Thursday, the following streets will close to motorists.

  • Sixth Avenue from Irvington Road to Ajo Way will close at 7 a.m.
  • Irvington Road from Sixth Avenue to Park Avenue will close at 7 a.m.
  • Ajo Way from Sixth Avenue to Park Avenue will close at 8 a.m.
  • Park Avenue from Ajo Way to Irvington Road will close at 8:30 a.m.

Westbound Ajo Way will remain open until 8 a.m. to accommodate VA Hospital staff, patients and visitors. All streets are scheduled to reopen once the parade concludes, at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Ajo Way, a half-mile west of Park Avenue, traveling east, then travels south on Park Avenue to Irvington Road, west on Irvington Road and ends at the Rodeo Grounds on Sixth Avenue. For more information about the Rodeo Parade, visit tucsonrodeoparade.com.

