Road closure on Upper Garden Canyon road

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - Upper Garden Canyon Road will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic with an exception to critical and emergency vehicles beginning June 1.
Due to the current condition of the road and limited turn-arounds after reaching the upper gate, vehicles that break down or get stuck cannot be towed. The road is so eroded, it has been deemed unsafe even for drivers using high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles.
The road is a critical access point for Fort Huachuca and U.S. Forest Service firefighters who work to prevent and fight high-elevation mountain wildfires. Continued recreational use of the road, especially during the upcoming monsoon season, would negatively impact the access for those emergency vehicles and personnel.
Hiking and mountain biking will still be permitted beyond the closed gate. Recreational users are still allowed to park at the middle picnic area or the dirt turn-around area at the upper Garden Canyon gate. It is recommended to park on the compacted dirt area instead of the high, dry grass area as to avoid the possibility of a vehicle’s hot undercarriage starting a wildfire.