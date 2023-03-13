RNs gathered Monday on Tucson's eastside to advocate for safer standards

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nurses are concerned over safety standards at Carondelet St. Joseph’s hospital, that's why they rallied to speak about their concerns.
Hospital officials told News 4 Tucson, that they do not agree with the nurses' comments and they insist they are appropriately staffed and are hiring. Some nurses said otherwise.
Nurses let the voices be heard on the sidewalk Monday morning. They held up signs to highlight what they are going through while trying to save lives.
“Care is the most important thing that every nurse expects and we want the hospital and patient to know that we care about our patients. We want them safe during the care that we provide them during their stay at the hospital,” said Nurse Bebe Wema.
Registered nurses said they are concerned about patient safety, and being overworked because of short-staffing. They also say management is attempting to silence any who speak up about safety standards.
Registered Nurse Kathie Powell tells News 4 Tucson, "At St. Joseph's, nurses have been leaving in droves, and those who are left are constantly working under impossible conditions. Health care should be about health, not money."
We reached out to Carondelet St. Joseph's hospital about these concerns. In an emailed statement, they told us, quote:
"We continue to actively recruit nurses, and are working tirelessly to hire additional staff to help supplement and support our core nursing team. We are appropriately staffed through a combination of our own employees and contracted nurses to provide access to high-quality care for our community".
Right now, Arizona ranks in the top five for states dealing with staff shortages and St. Josephs is feeling the impact.
Nurse Kelly Shingler “We're here for our patients and their safety. Our ratios do not support us actually taking care of our patients at the bedside and we can't fulfill the orders from the doctors."