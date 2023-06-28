Rio Nuevo approves investment into new grocery store in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Rio Nuevo Board unanimously approved an investment of up to $4.5 million to attract an internationally known boutique grocery store to the corner of Broadway and Plumber.
Marcel Dabdoub is the local developer who presented plans to acquire the entire bloc at the southwest corner.
He plans to build a 10,000 square foot high-end grocery store and retail outlet.
The investment will come in the form of a $1.5 million cash investment when the store opens and a sales tax rebate capped at $3 million, spread out over the next 10 years.
The store's development team is expected to make a decision soon and is looking at other sites around the western U.S. "It is our hope that the Rio Nuevo incentives make the difference for us," said Fletcher McCusker, Rio Nuevo Chairman.
Rio Nuevo is also building on more than 50 properties that were vacated and abandoned due to the Broadway widening.