Rio, Andean bear at Phoenix Zoo, euthanized after advanced tumor discovered

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of its 26-year-old Andean bear, Rio.
Rio was euthanized on Friday due to tumor in her bladder.
In a press release, zoo officials said Rio had shown lethargy and had stopped eating. During a medical exam, an abdominal ultrasound showed dilated ureters that were partially obstructed due to the tumor.
"After careful consideration and discussion between veterinarians, curator and keeper staff about surgically removing the tumor, it was deemed that the aggressive nature of the tumor would require extensive bladder resection and is unlikely to be successful and the extensive post operative care was not feasible," the zoo said.
Rio was born in 1995 at the Calgary Zoo. She came to the Phoenix Zoo in 1996 as a ten-month-old cub along with her sister, Mischief, to be the cornerstone of the Forest of Uco habitats.
According to the zoo, Rio was known for her "big personality and penchant for doing things on her own schedule." They say she raised one cub in 2013, Luka, and has been housed with several males.
The Phoenix Zoo currently houses a 2-year-old Andean bear named Agapito or "Auggie."
The median life expectancy for Andean bears is 26.1 years of age.