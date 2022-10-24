Reward of up to $5K offered in return for information in connection with disappearance of Arizona woman

TUCSON (KVOA) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in connection to the disappearance of an Arizona woman in 2021.
Ella Mae Begay was reported missing from her home near Sweetwater, Ariz. on June 15, 2021.
She was reportedly seen leaving the residence in her vehicle, a Ford F-150.
According to the FBI, it was believed that the truck may have been driven toward Thoreau, New Mexico, and may have proceeded in the direction of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Begay’s vehicle was described as a 2005 Ford F-150, gray or silver in color, with a broken tailgate that would not close with Arizona license plate AFE7101.
Begay is described as a 5 feet tall Native American woman, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. Her date of birth is Sept. 28, 1958.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE