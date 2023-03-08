Retired homicide detective talks about Isabel Celis case

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was declared a hung jury that's what was decided in the murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements.
He's charged with killing six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.
No date yet on when the retrial will take place but in the meantime prosecutors are preparing to go back to court...
It was just five days ago when Judges James Marner declared a mistrial in his courtroom.
News 4 Tucson learned it was 11 jurors voted to convict Christopher Clements and one to acquit.
In a remote area of Pima County near Trico and Avra Valley Roads is where Christopher Clements lead law enforcement officers to Isabel Celis' remains.
It was 2017 five years after she disappeared
Retried Tucson Police Detective Bill Hanson told News 4 Tucson," We get a conviction and Isabel can finally, I hate the word that a lot of people use for this but hopefully Isabel can find some comfort in the end result of this."
Hanson was the co lead homicide detective in the Celis case in 2012.
In the 26 1/2 years he worked at T.P.D. this is one case that has stayed with him.
"It certainly is something that stays with you when you have a child abduction and child death case. Those are the hardest ones to work with the hardest ones to get through ."
He was among the 30 witnesses who took the stand and knows the hardship of a mistrial.
"This is all money and manpower, to go through this and redo it again. People have to be out of work, people have to show up for court and the prosecutor has to delve back into this whole case and present it once again, and try to get that conviction."
A re trial date is expected to be determined after a status conference hearing at the end of the month.