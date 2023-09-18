Residents given eviction notice at apartments on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Over 200 people have been handed eviction notices, giving them only until Wednesday to vacate their homes at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments.
For these residents, the options are growing scarce. They had all been part of a treatment program and believed their bills were taken care of, but it appears they were misled.
The City of Tucson has stepped in to assist these vulnerable individuals in finding new places to call home.
Residents have opened up about their experiences with a group called Happy Living Community. They had been promised food, shelter, and a rehabilitation program to support their recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. However, the reality, they tell News 4 Tucson, is far from what they were assured.
Jennifer Rodriguez shared her story with me. She had been homeless until she encountered the people from an organization known as Happy Living Community who found her on the streets. They offered her a place to stay at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments.
Rodriguez explained, "They said they would provide us with a room, and initially, it all seemed great. They promised to supply everything we needed, including food and hygiene products."
But before long, Jennifer began to sense that something was not right.
"They weren't giving us our allowances, and they weren't providing the things they had promised," Rodriguez said.
More than 200 residents were blindsided by eviction notices, giving them a mere 48 hours to leave their homes. It was at this moment that Jennifer realized something was seriously wrong.
She speculated, "I don't know what they were doing with that money; it seems like they were pocketing it. They were billing AHCCCS, my insurance, and using it for themselves."
News 4 Tucson reached out to AHCCCS for comment, and they have indicated that they will provide a statement once they are able to address the matter. In the meantime, the City of Tucson is mobilizing resources through city programs to prevent people from falling into homelessness.