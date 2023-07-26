Representative Grijalva announces 50 million grant to revitalize Thrive in the '05

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Tuesday, Representative Grijalva announced the City of Tucson was selected to receive 50 million dollars to use towards revitalizing the Thrive in the '05 neighborhood.
The Thrive in the '05 neighborhood is located within miles from downtown Tucson along the original settlement with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
“This HUD grant is a transformational investment in our community. I’m proud to support this vital surge in funding to a neighborhood that is an essential building block of Tucson to ensure its legacy as a thriving, multigenerational community carries on,” said Rep. Grijalva. “The City of Tucson has created an comprehensive plan that prioritizes the neighborhood remains affordable, sustainable and resilient as well as honors the shared history and cultural identity of those who call it home. I commend the city and Mayor Romero for their years of inclusive planning, engagement and look forward to working with them to see this project become reality.
Tucson's project is centered around redeveloping the Tucson House, a 17-story public housing site.