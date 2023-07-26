Representative Grijalva announces 50 million grant to revitalize Thrive in the '05

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 517 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Elgin, or 17 miles southwest of Benson, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sonoita and Elgin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 600 PM MST...

At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saguaro National Park East, or 16 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
East Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East, Rita
Ranch and Seven Falls.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 271 and 283, and
between mile markers 285 and 286.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Representative Grijalva announces 50 million grant to revitalize Thrive in the '05

  • Updated
  • 0
Rep. Raul M. Grijalva
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Tuesday, Representative Grijalva announced the City of Tucson was selected to receive 50 million dollars to use towards revitalizing the Thrive in the '05 neighborhood.

The Thrive in the '05 neighborhood is located within miles from downtown Tucson along the original settlement with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

“This HUD grant is a transformational investment in our community. I’m proud to support this vital surge in funding to a neighborhood that is an essential building block of Tucson to ensure its legacy as a thriving, multigenerational community carries on,” said Rep. Grijalva. “The City of Tucson has created an comprehensive plan that prioritizes the neighborhood remains affordable, sustainable and resilient as well as honors the shared history and cultural identity of those who call it home. I commend the city and Mayor Romero for their years of inclusive planning, engagement and look forward to working with them to see this project become reality.

Tucson's project is centered around redeveloping the Tucson House, a 17-story public housing site.

Tags

Recommended for you