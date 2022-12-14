REPORT: Sean Miller not penalized in connection to NCAA sanctions

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball coach will not receive any penalty for recruiting violations while he was a coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ford.
However, the basketball program will receive “added punishment.”
Since 2017, Sean Miller and the men's basketball program have been under close observation e.by the NCAA and the FBI after Miller’s former assistant coach, Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested for federal funds bribery, which he later pleaded guilty to in 2018.
As the program received nine charges of misconduct, which included five Level One charges, in connection to the notice, UArizona decided to impose a one-year ban on postseason play for men’s basketball.
Miller parted ways with the University of Arizona after 12 years in April 2021.
