 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

REPORT: Sean Miller not penalized in connection to NCAA sanctions

  • Updated
  • 0
sean-miller-press

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball coach will not receive any penalty for recruiting violations while he was a coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ford. 

However, the basketball program will receive “added punishment.”

Since 2017, Sean Miller and the men's basketball program have been under close observation e.by the NCAA and the FBI after Miller’s former assistant coach, Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested for federal funds bribery, which he later pleaded guilty to in 2018.

As the program received nine charges of misconduct, which included five Level One charges, in connection to the notice, UArizona decided to impose a one-year ban on postseason play for men’s basketball.

Miller parted ways with the University of Arizona after 12 years in April 2021.

This is a breaking news story.

Tags

Recommended for you