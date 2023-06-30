Repo man survives shootout with suspects

TUCSON (KVOA)- Pima County Sheriff's Detectives are looking for three suspects involved in a shootout with a repo man.
Detective Matthew O'Connor said the victim showed up to work that day and was doing his job when that happened.
He pointed to surveillance video and commented, "This is our victim he has already hooked up our suspect's vehicle and is driving out of the parking lot with it."
In another scene he said, "This is our arrestee and his associates exiting the room after the arrestees car was towed."
The shooting happened at Irvington and Hotel drive on Monday night.
Detective O'connor added, "When we arrived we had contact with the victim who had a non life threatening gunshot wound. He said the vehicle that had shot at him on the roadway was the one parked next to the vehicle that he had repossed."
On Wednesday the Pima Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant at this motel on Benson Highway and arrested 36-year-old Daniel Maldonado.
"We obtained evidence and statements that put Mr. Maldonado as the driver of our suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting."
Maldonado is charged with drive by shooting, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia.
His bond is set at $23,000.
The detective went on to say, "The victim was driving the tow truck and as he was on the roadway driving he was struck by gunfire through the passenger side door of his car. After the driver was shot he stopped his truck and got out and returned fire the suspects vehicle."
Detectives believe he did not act alone and are looking for more suspects involved in the drive by shooting.
"We have three persons of interest right now that were in the car with Mr. Maldonado at the time of the incident that we are still trying to identify so we can talk too."
If you have any information you are urged to call 9-1-1 or 88-crime if you want to remain anonymous.