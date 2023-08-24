Repairs moving fast after hail damaged a southside elementary school

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the strong storms we saw on Monday Rivera Elementary School on the south side saw damage from large hail.
Juan Carbajal, the principle of Rivera Elementary said, "As soon as the dismissal time came it was very light to moderate rainfall. At that point it was still a regular dismissal however a few minutes right before dismissal a hail storm came through. At that point it was decided and communicated to parents right away that we will be holding students until the hail passed."
Once the hail storm started the principal invited parents inside for safety and they watched as golf ball sized hail fell on and around Rivera Elementary School.
It wasn't until that evening when another strong storm moved through that the damage done to the roof was a bit more clear to see.
Abel Morado, the Chief Operations Officer of the Sunnyside school district said, "It was so obvious the damage. Because of the fact that the roof was so damaged in terms of multiple areas that sustained flooding inside the classroom."
Only a handful of classrooms were damaged enough to have a class change rooms entirely but thankfully not enough that the school couldn't handle.
The elementary school was able to use its spare classrooms. Those classes will remain in those rooms for the foreseeable future as the district tries to get the repairs in place.
They have already started the process with the insurance companies and hope to get it done relatively quickly.
Morado continued, "There is an urgency to it from the school district. There is an urgency to make sure that our kids are safe that the staff can continue to teach and so we are hurrying up for mitigation on that roof with roofing companies to make sure that if it rains again that we're not getting any of that rain in here."