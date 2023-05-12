Rep. Raúl Grijalva has sent a letter to the White House regarding Title 42's expulsion

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - Rep. Raúl Grijalva sent a letter on Friday, May 12th, addressed to the President Biden and Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkes, about the lifting of Title 42.
In his letter, he addresses what he believes to be failed immigration policies. Noting the lifting of Title 42 as “...welcome news…”
“I ask that you immediately work to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel as they manage and process migrants.” said Rep. Grijalva. “This directive would provide Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with necessary support during this time of high levels of migration. We must ensure that CBP has the capacity to process migrants.”
Grijalva went on to urge for federal resources in advance from the Emergency Food and Shelter-Humanitarian (EFSP-H) program and in the future.