Rep. Grijalva announces $297 for Pima Community College’s veteran program

TUCSON (KVOA) – Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva announced on Tuesday $297,600 for Pima Community College’s veteran program.
Veterans Upward Bound helps veterans who are in a postsecondary educational program or institution.
“It’s our responsibility to ensure that veterans have the assistance and resources they need to succeed, whether in pursuit of a degree or professional training, when they return from service,” Rep. Grijalva said. “I’m grateful for the work Pima Community College has done to assist veterans in transitioning and reintegrating back to civilian life and am pleased to see these federal funds helping Arizona veterans. We must ensure that these types of programs are readily available as our veterans begin their next chapter.”
The program provides assessment and enhancement of basic skills through counseling, mentoring, tutoring and academic instruction for veterans in Pima and Santa Cruz counties.
For more information, visit Congressional-Notification-P047V220042-1.pdf (house.gov).