...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will be buried in Tucson, officials said.

U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2.

According to the Army, Yanez was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in July 1950. He was killed in action fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River, north of Taejon, South Korea, on July 16, 1950.

Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered at that time, officials said.

In 1956, 848 unidentified sets of Korean War remains at CIU-Kokura were sent to Hawaii, where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In August 2019, DPAA disinterred Unknown X-789 as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Project and sent the remains to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Yanez was accounted for by using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence in July, officials said.

