Reid Park Zoo mourns loss of training coordinator

TUCSON (KVOA) — Reid Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The Zoo on Tuesday announced Training Coordinator Joshua Skattum passed away following an accident.
Skattum has been with the zoo for more than four years.
“Unofficially, Josh was the Zoo’s welcoming party. If you were to poll the animal care staff at the Zoo, many of them would tell you Josh was the first person that befriended them and welcomed them to the Zoo and to Tucson. That was just who Josh was — a welcoming and inclusive force for good,” Reid Park Zoo said in a statement.
The Zoo also remembered Josh for his love for nature and conservation.
“When he wasn’t working at the Zoo, Josh volunteered with multiple organizations committed to protecting our Sonoran Desert home including the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection and the Pima Master Naturalists. He had a love for hiking, all things haunted Halloween, and Oja the Andean Bear,” Reid Park said. “He had a sense of humor and love for adventure that were unparalleled, and he was always inviting everyone around him along for the ride.”